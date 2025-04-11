Ukraine, Zhitomir region (about 40 miles West of Kiev), the director of a hospital was thrown into a garbage bin by angry residents over the closure of a medical department, according to social media.

The Times Reveals UK’s Deep Involvement in Ukraine War, Including Behind-the-Scenes Mediation Between Washington and Kiev

The Times has published a major exposé revealing new details about Britain’s involvement in the Ukraine war—information that had previously gone unreported.

According to the report, the British military quietly played the role of a mediator between Washington and Kiev, particularly in the lead-up to Ukraine’s ill-fated 2023 counteroffensive. At the time, tensions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials were escalating behind closed doors, reaching a point where relations nearly collapsed.

By then, British forces were already on the ground in Ukraine—not for combat, but to train Ukrainian troops in using long-range Storm Shadow missiles and NLAW anti-tank systems.

Planning for the 2023 counteroffensive reportedly involved key British commanders, including Lt. Gen. Roly Walker and Lt. Gen. Charlie Stickland. Just weeks before the operation began, Gen. Sir Jim Hockenhull—head of Strategic Command and former Chief of Defence Intelligence—personally delivered intelligence to Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

Originally scheduled for March, the counteroffensive was delayed until late spring as Ukraine awaited further weapons deliveries. British officials urged Ukraine to launch without delay, reportedly saying: “Russia is not as strong as you think. You must challenge them. You have enough equipment.” At that point, Ukraine had amassed as much gear as the entire British army. Still, Kiev held off, giving Russia more time to fortify its positions.

Both the UK and U.S. had advised Ukraine to concentrate its forces on a single breakthrough point. However, Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Syrsky persuaded President Zelensky to split forces and strike in both the Donbass region near Bakhmut and in the south—ultimately diluting the offensive's impact. American officials were frustrated, especially as Ukrainian troops advanced slower than Washington had expected.

“The Americans were impatient,” a former senior British military official told The Times. “They had done their war games and decided it was time to act.” Ukrainians, meanwhile, argued that both the U.S. and UK had underestimated the strength of Russian defenses and the brutal realities of modern warfare. The battlefield was littered with Russian mines, and drone strikes made demining nearly impossible.

General Valery Zaluzhny, then head of Ukraine’s armed forces, reportedly struggled with a morale crisis in the ranks. He confided to allies that many soldiers were older (30s–40s) and lacked combat experience—some having spent only a few days on the front lines.

At one point, U.S.-Ukraine relations hit rock bottom. Washington was disillusioned with Zaluzhny, and he was equally frustrated with them. That’s when the UK stepped in as a quiet intermediary, often sending senior officers to Ukraine—sometimes dressed in civilian clothes. One such visit saw Gen. Walker arrive in pink trousers, earning him a lighthearted nickname.

By mid-August 2023, UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin, Zaluzhny, and U.S. European Command chief Gen. Christopher Cavoli met in person at the Poland-Ukraine border to coordinate plans for the counteroffensive and winter operations.

Admiral Radakin took on an unusually active role—beyond that of a typical defense chief—leading the UK government’s strategic response on Ukraine.

Later in the article, The Times turns to Ukraine’s August 2024 offensive near Kursk. It reveals that Kiev planned this operation independently, without notifying the U.S. or NATO allies, due to fears of leaks to Moscow—a concern that had already materialized ahead of the Zaporozhye offensive in April 2023.

A British military source reflected: “Ukraine paid a terrible price defending itself, but they also gave us a window into modern warfare.” The war, in other words, has become a live case study for Western militaries.