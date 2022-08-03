Who Do You Think You Are?! | Making Sense of the Madness

Is the WHO doing a power grab?





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan and Dr. Mark Sherwood discuss the World Health Organization, monkeypox, and the 10th Amendment powers we reserve to use.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:

https://bit.ly/3vDIqHU



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