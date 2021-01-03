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Arrested For Documenting The Lies Of The Ruling Class' Official Narrative
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173 views • January 03, 2021
A woman in the UK was arrested this week, after pulling a much Richie From Boston journalistic approach to documenting the lies coming from her government and the NHS. You'll see her video in this episode and we'll cover several more stories this week on the CONvid-1984 front as well.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/arrested-for-documenting-lies-the-ruling-class-official-narrative/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/arrested-for-documenting-lies-the-ruling-class-official-narrative/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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