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Big Pharma Ramps Up More Jabs - Claims "No Serious Safety Concerns" Despite Deaths & Adverse Effects
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192 views • February 25, 2021
Despite the fact that just in the US alone, the CDC admits that between December 2020 and February 2021 nearly 1,200 people died and thousands of adverse effects from the experimental COVID injections, they are planning on producing more of the deadly toxins to pump into people's bodies. What's worse is that these numbers as very small to the reality and Big Pharma pimps tells us they see "no serious safety concerns."
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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