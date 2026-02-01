BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Iran’s Leader, Khamenei, on the occasion of the blessed 10-Day Fajr & response to US threats
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1346 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 1 day ago

❗️Iran’s Leader, Imam Khamenei, on the occasion of the blessed 10-Day Fajr & response to US threats:

The Iranian nation will deliver a crushing blow to anyone who harbors ambitions, seeks to attack, or tries to cause harm.

When you hear them occasionally talking about war as saying that they will come with airplanes and do this and that—this is nothing new. 

In the past as well, Americans repeatedly threatened in their statements that “all options are on the table.” “All options” includes the option of war. They have always said this. 

Now this individual also constantly claims that yes, we brought ships and did this and that…

In my view, the Iranian nation should not be frightened by such things. The Iranian nation is not influenced by these words. It does not fear standing up for what is right. 

We are not the initiators. We do not wish to oppress anyone. We do not seek to attack any country. But in the face of anyone who harbors ambitions, wants to attack, and seeks to cause harm, the Iranian nation will deliver a crushing blow.

The Americans should also know this: If they start a war this time, it will be a regional war.

@FotrosResistancee

Adding, there was a flight radar map shown:

This unidentified Iranian Military Aircraft/UAV is currently patrolling at the only entrance from the Arabian Sea to the Persian Gulf.

A few hundred nautical miles further east sits the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) Carrier Strike Group.

Adding:

Iran has released the identity details of 2,986 people who lost their lives during the recent US-backed riots.

Most of them were bystanders who were killed by the aggressive rioters.

The total number of fatalities has been announced as 3,117. The discrepancy of 131 individuals is due to unidentified persons or inconsistencies in identity information, which will be corrected later.

There will also be a system/plaform scheduled to be launched within 48 hours to review and verify the information and to address any ambiguities.

Keywords
politicsisraeleventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Chokepoints &#038; Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Chokepoints & Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Belle Carter
Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein&#8217;s network as new documents surface

Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein’s network as new documents surface

Patrick Lewis
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

Belle Carter
ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

Belle Carter
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy