❗️Iran’s Leader, Khamenei, on the occasion of the blessed 10-Day Fajr & response to US threats

❗️Iran’s Leader, Imam Khamenei, on the occasion of the blessed 10-Day Fajr & response to US threats:

The Iranian nation will deliver a crushing blow to anyone who harbors ambitions, seeks to attack, or tries to cause harm.

When you hear them occasionally talking about war as saying that they will come with airplanes and do this and that—this is nothing new.

In the past as well, Americans repeatedly threatened in their statements that “all options are on the table.” “All options” includes the option of war. They have always said this.

Now this individual also constantly claims that yes, we brought ships and did this and that…

In my view, the Iranian nation should not be frightened by such things. The Iranian nation is not influenced by these words. It does not fear standing up for what is right.

We are not the initiators. We do not wish to oppress anyone. We do not seek to attack any country. But in the face of anyone who harbors ambitions, wants to attack, and seeks to cause harm, the Iranian nation will deliver a crushing blow.

The Americans should also know this: If they start a war this time, it will be a regional war.

@FotrosResistancee

Adding, there was a flight radar map shown:

This unidentified Iranian Military Aircraft/UAV is currently patrolling at the only entrance from the Arabian Sea to the Persian Gulf.

A few hundred nautical miles further east sits the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) Carrier Strike Group.

Adding:

Iran has released the identity details of 2,986 people who lost their lives during the recent US-backed riots.

Most of them were bystanders who were killed by the aggressive rioters.

The total number of fatalities has been announced as 3,117. The discrepancy of 131 individuals is due to unidentified persons or inconsistencies in identity information, which will be corrected later.

There will also be a system/plaform scheduled to be launched within 48 hours to review and verify the information and to address any ambiguities.