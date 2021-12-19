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You want to fly? Fear YHWH and gain wisdom! (Prophecy)
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57 views • December 19, 2021
Prophetic word, received on December the 17th 2021, about quarter past 8 in the evening during Worship on Erev Shabat.
It speaks about flying and the fear of the Lord.
How much is literal and how much is metaphorical, only time will tell...
Scriptures:
Matthew 24/ Mark 13: 4-5-22-/ Luke 21:7-8-
Daniel 7:25
Psalm 111:10/ Proverbs 9:10
Proverbs 15:33, Isaiah 11:2
Matthew 10:28/ Luke 12:4
Revelation 12:11/ Ephesians 1:7/ Hebrew 9:22
Revelation 2:11, 20:6, 20:14, 21:8
Revelation 20:2
Hebrews 13:8
Matthew 14:29
Matthew 25:32-33
Matthew 6:6
Matthew 7:15/ Acts 20:29/ Ezekiel 22:23-29
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-17-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-17-flying-and-the-fear-of-yhwh/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about flying and the fear of the Lord.
How much is literal and how much is metaphorical, only time will tell...
Scriptures:
Matthew 24/ Mark 13: 4-5-22-/ Luke 21:7-8-
Daniel 7:25
Psalm 111:10/ Proverbs 9:10
Proverbs 15:33, Isaiah 11:2
Matthew 10:28/ Luke 12:4
Revelation 12:11/ Ephesians 1:7/ Hebrew 9:22
Revelation 2:11, 20:6, 20:14, 21:8
Revelation 20:2
Hebrews 13:8
Matthew 14:29
Matthew 25:32-33
Matthew 6:6
Matthew 7:15/ Acts 20:29/ Ezekiel 22:23-29
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-17-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-17-flying-and-the-fear-of-yhwh/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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