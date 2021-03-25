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Cannabis? You're Fired!
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61 views • March 25, 2021
Dozens of White House staffers have been suspended, relocated, or asked to resign over past cannabis use. Staffers were initially told the administration would likely overlook past marijuana use, only to later be asked for their resignation after they revealed past marijuana use in an official document they filled out as part of the lengthy background check for a position in the Biden White House. The policy has even affected staffers whose cannabis use was exclusive to one of the legal cannabis states.
What about Kamala?
In February, 2019, Kamala was trying to look cool on The Breakfast Club - where she was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God whether she ever smoked pot, to which the now-Vice President replied: "I have. And I inhaled – I did inhale. It was a long time ago. But, yes."
Show Notes:
5 White House Staffers Fired Over Marijuana Use https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2021/03/19/5-white-house-staffers-fired-over-marijuana-use-psaki-confirms/?sh=5423829042db
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 682 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
What about Kamala?
In February, 2019, Kamala was trying to look cool on The Breakfast Club - where she was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God whether she ever smoked pot, to which the now-Vice President replied: "I have. And I inhaled – I did inhale. It was a long time ago. But, yes."
Show Notes:
5 White House Staffers Fired Over Marijuana Use https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2021/03/19/5-white-house-staffers-fired-over-marijuana-use-psaki-confirms/?sh=5423829042db
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 682 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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