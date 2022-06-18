How the left is financially PUNISHING responsible Americans

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Glenn Beck.
Jun 15, 2022 Thanks to today’s record-breaking inflation, it’s no surprise that middle class families are MASSIVELY struggling to pay for everyday expenses. So, why then are our tax dollars going to pay for things like gender studies, Glenn asks. Why are welfare checks being sent to migrants on our southern border, when Americans are struggling at home? Why is President Biden PUNISHING responsible Americans who did NOT attend colleges that they could not afford? And why are the politicians we elect to do one thing, instead doing the OPPOSITE when in office?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ3KNJLWPPA