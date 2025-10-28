© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US ex-envoy spills real reason why Venezuela is on hit list for regime change
🔊 Former US Ambassador to Venezuela James Story calls the legitimate president of the South American nation, Nicolas Maduro, a “bad actor” who is “sitting on top of the world's largest oil reserves, minerals.”
By adding that Maduro is “in bed with our strategic competitors,” the official blatantly exposes the US goal: to launch a regime change war on Venezuela to plunder its resources.