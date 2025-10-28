US ex-envoy spills real reason why Venezuela is on hit list for regime change

🔊 Former US Ambassador to Venezuela James Story calls the legitimate president of the South American nation, Nicolas Maduro, a “bad actor” who is “sitting on top of the world's largest oil reserves, minerals.”

By adding that Maduro is “in bed with our strategic competitors,” the official blatantly exposes the US goal: to launch a regime change war on Venezuela to plunder its resources.