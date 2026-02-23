King James Bible study on every verse with "Heart +" Tongue in it | Sinner's prayer in the Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the 12th exhaustive study in the King James Bible proving that the Heart and the Tongue are inextricably linked. While some modern preachers mock the 'Mandatory Vocalization Cult' and teach a silent 'mental assent' gospel, the AV 1611 translators clearly show in Psalms 39:3, Proverbs 16:1, and Acts 2:26 that what happens in the heart must be spoken by the tongue. You cannot have Romans 10 belief without Romans 10 vocal confession. Welcome to the Mandatory Vocalization Club!