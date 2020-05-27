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The House of Israel - Lesson 9 - Lost Tribes Located and United with Sceptre (Part Two)
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108 views • May 27, 2020
The Bible shows us that the Ten Lost Tribes of Israel, after being taken into captivity by the Assyrians, did migrate northwest of Jerusalem and spread into the sea. We have now come to the point where we know the new location of those tribes, whose modern descendants still live in those places.
As prophesied, Ephraim (whose descendants are English) colonized the world and spread to other locations.
As prophesied, Ephraim (whose descendants are English) colonized the world and spread to other locations.
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