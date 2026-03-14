The 44th Wave of Iran hit hard the northern occupied territory!

IRGC released footage of the 44th wave of 'Operation True Promise 4,' announcing that missiles and drones struck occupied Northern Israel including American bases across the Gulf. This attack, dedicated to the martyrs of Shajareh Taybeh Elementary School in Minab, and in honor of the martyrs of the resistance, was the "most operational" and heaviest attack on the entity so far. The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters announced the launch of ultra-heavy missiles on the evening of Friday, March 13, 2026, codenamed "Ya Sahib Al-Zaman," following the overwhelming response of the Iranian people to the Supreme Leader and their participation in the International Al-Quds Day demonstrations. Simultaneously, Hezbollah forces also launched their largest rocket attack yet, with more than 100 launches on Friday night, targeting Haifa and other northern areas. A coordinated effort is being carried out jointly by Iran and Hezbollah, confusing the enemy's layered air defense systems.

As a result, footage that has angered Israel has emerged online, even though the regime has imposed a prison sentence of up to five years for publishing the videos. The siren system collapsed, especially as Hezbollah and Iran jointly launched a wave of ballistic missiles and a barrage of large rockets, "successfully penetrating Israel's multi-layered air defense system." So, direct missile strikes were recorded triggering sirens in several northern cities as defense systems attempted to intercept the projectiles. The failure of the interceptor system to intercept the incoming projectile caused a target in the Galilee region to explode, causing severe temporary damage. Emergency teams responded to reports of fires and falling debris following the continued attacks.

Additionally, a rocket reportedly struck Zarzir, with local media reporting emergency teams were deployed after several settler injuries were confirmed. Ground damage from a direct hit in northern Israel was confirmed in videos. Dozens of buildings appeared to have sustained extensive damage, and the area was reduced to ruins—entire walls collapsed! Iran has not yet verified the exact target, while Israeli authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and the likelihood of casualties. "Wherever you are in this region, you will be buried under the shelling and rubble that are crushing you in the occupied territories," the IRGC commander added.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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