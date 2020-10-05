Is Self-Sufficiency Possible? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37957
Derrick writes in to ask about agorism, self-sufficiency and trade without fiat currency. To help answer this important question, James talks to Sal The Agorist, Peter Quinones and Ernest Hancock.
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