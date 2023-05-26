Clashes between members of the Kosovo special forces and Serbian officers of community self-government bodies

⚡️Clashes between members of the Kosovo special forces and Serbian officers of community self-government bodies took place today in the north of Kosovo, RTS TV channel.
According to the TV channel, in the Zvechan community, special forces used stun grenades.
