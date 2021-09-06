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The Silent War Ep. 6095: Changed World, Election Fraud MegaBoom, VaxTyrants
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30 views • September 06, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Taliban Terrorists and their Child Brides being Mass Imported to USA's Military Bases.

Brazil suspends 12 million doses of Suicide Vaccine.

Fake News attacks Ivermectin heavily after Joe Rogan #selfcure with a #WarzoneHospitals repeat, fails utterly when Hospital calls out 0 Ivermectin overdoses.

All of this, and much more.

Article links:
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02337-5

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/former-pfizer-vp-the-gloves-are-off-u-k-govt-to-inject-all-12-15-year-olds-without-parental-consent/

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