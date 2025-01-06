Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 6, 2025 – J6 SPECIAL: Government TYRANNY and WOKE INSANITY must end for America to prosper

- J6 Anniversary and Pardon Call (0:00)

- Preparedness for Arctic Weather (6:39)

- David Wolfe Interview and Subtitle Announcement (12:50)

- China vs. USA in AI Wars (20:21)

- US Government's Corruption and AI Censorship (27:44)

- China's AI Advancements and US Government's Failures (34:32)

- US Military and Technological Decline (41:34)

- China's Leadership in Botanical Research (48:40)

- US Government's Corruption and AI Censorship (55:13)

- US Government's Corruption and AI Censorship (1:01:51)

- US Government's Corruption and AI Censorship (1:08:06)

- California Bank Account Incident (1:13:48)

- IRS and Financial Terrorism (1:18:50)

- Border Issues and Child Recycling (1:23:27)

- Satanic Pedophilia and Medical Psyops (1:27:57)

- Alien Abduction and Simulation Theory (1:33:19)

- Moral Testing Ground and Human Evolution (1:38:18)

- Centralization and Decentralization (1:43:31)

- Natural Abundance and Spiritual Connection (1:48:54)

- Food and Health Business Ventures (1:53:54)

- RFK Jr. and Future of Health Science (1:59:18)

- Looking Ahead to 2025 (2:04:34)

- Health and Safety Concerns (2:09:17)

- The Role of Intelligence Agencies (2:14:28)

- Optimism for the Future (2:19:47)

- The Power of Passion and Purpose (2:24:19)

- Supporting Free Speech Platforms (2:29:35)

- The Importance of Natural Abundance (2:34:23)

- Health and Nutrition Products (2:39:34)

- Supporting Free Speech and Health (2:44:38)





