Memorial Day EXCOMMUNICATION for GENOCIDE

The Preborn Deserve the Same Defence as the Born.

Whoever confesses less than or contrary to this with his tongue has not the word of God on his lips but the tongue of a lying devil.

Let every God-fearing man mark well that he is a wolf and outcast: cast out also by Christ God.

To deny the equal defence of the preborn is to deny Christ IN UTERO and His Incarnation in the blessed Virgin's ovum.

May this be read aloud before all men, especially those who deny this defence, and may God inspire those persons to come to their senses in regard to God again, so that they may repent, however latter day, of their grave crimes, namely:

...that they are complicit in the imprisonment and guilty of the bonds of defenders James Charles Kopp, Scott Roeder, Lorna Roxanne Green, Philip Buyno and all others heretofore imprisoned for the defence of the preborn, and of the blood of the martyr Paul Jennings Hill, mixed with the blood of the innocent preborn children for whom he gave his life.

To those who persist in this denial we say that to deny preborn persons the right to self-defence is to collaborate in, partake of, and be accessory to genocide; by the vile, corrupted fruit of homicidal lips.

Repent. Live to that God Who is not a respecter of men's persons, and by confession be made whole once more, here, now, and for eternity.

Peace to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Ghost. AMEN.

https://eugenicide.com/excommunication.mp3

https://eugenicide.com/excommunication.mp4

https://AbortionAbolitionist.com://eu