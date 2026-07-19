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🎵AI Goes Military
wolfburg
wolfburg
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40 views • 3 days ago

cinematic rock, synth-rock, spoken word, Scottish accent, mid-tempo, satirical cynicism, snarling baritone, gang chant chorus, overdriven guitar stabs, analog synth drones, tom-heavy build, bass pedal sustain, tape saturation, slapback echo, wide stereo drums, breakdown drop, dramatic tension, anthemic grit

[Intro]
[Heavy analog synth drone]
[Bass pedal sustain]
[Tom-heavy drum build]

[Verse 1]
[Spoken Word]
Look at you all.
Scuttling about in your shiny little digital cages,
Polishing your chains and calling it "content."
Aye, you’re all brand managers now, aren’t you?
CEOs of your own absolute nothingness.
Drink it in. The glorious, neon-lit decline.
We traded the stars for a handful of algorithm crumbs,
And you’re standing there, grinning, waiting for the applause.

[Pre-Chorus]
[Guitar stabs]
[Tension building]
Well, go on then.
Buy the lifestyle.
Rent the soul.
Smile for the camera…
Before the lights go out.

[Chorus]
[Massive Rock Explosion]
[Gang Chant]
WELCOME TO THE PROGRESS!
WE’RE SELLING OUT THE SUN!
MARCHING TO THE BOTTOM,
AND WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN!
HEY! HEY! SHUT UP AND CONSUME!
HEY! HEY! THERE’S COMFORT IN THE DOOM!

[Verse 2]
[Synth drone pulse]
[Spoken Word]
And isn’t it beautiful?
A bespoke catastrophe, tailored exactly to your preferences.
You can watch the world burn in high definition,
As long as you swipe up for a ten percent discount code.
We’re all terribly progressive, terribly concerned,
As long as the delivery driver brings the dopamine on time.
It’s a masterclass in modern living, you miserable lot.

[Pre-Chorus]
[Guitar stabs]
[Tom roll building]
So click the link.
Join the cult.
Pay the tax.
And scream into the void…

[Chorus]
[Massive Rock Explosion]
[Gang Chant]
WELCOME TO THE PROGRESS!
WE’RE SELLING OUT THE SUN!
MARCHING TO THE BOTTOM,
AND WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN!
HEY! HEY! SHUT UP AND CONSUME!
HEY! HEY! THERE’S COMFORT IN THE DOOM!

[Breakdown]
[Drop]
[Minimalist sub-bass]
[Whispered]
Are you happy now?
Is this… exactly what you wanted?

[Outro]
[All instruments max volume]
[Screaming synths]
[Gang Chant]
WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN!
(HEY! HEY!)
WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN!
(HEY! HEY!)
[Dark laugh]
[Guitar feedback fade out]
[End]

Keywords
spoken wordslapback echodramatic tensionmid-tempotape saturationanthemic gritcinematic rocksynth-rockscottish accentsatirical cynicismsnarling baritonegang chant chorusoverdriven guitar stabsanalog synth dronestom-heavy buildbass pedal sustainwide stereo drumsbreakdown drop
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