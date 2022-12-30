JFK expert on SECRET files ‘This was BIGGER THAN OSWALD’

Glenn Beck





Dec 28, 2022

Earlier this month, the National Archives released over 13 THOUSAND documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. However, loads more documents remain under-wraps, hidden from the American public. So, what’s within the remaining, secret documents? Is the CIA trying to hide details about its previous relationship with Lee Harvey Oswald? And when WILL we know the full truth? In this clip, Glenn is joined by Jefferson Morley, Vice President of the Mary Ferrell Foundation. He discusses the ‘big picture’ to the JFK documents, the ‘small picture,’ and his own theory as to why the CIA & FBI continue to hide key details concerning that fateful day on November 22, 1963...





