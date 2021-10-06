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Tales from the front: Rejecting workplace Covid testing and masks
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101 views • October 06, 2021
For 100 million Americans, the glowing red line is the VINO's - vaccines in name only - and they will fight to the death against taking Satan's Shot. But it's the battle over workplace masks and testing where the enemy is getting easy wins.
Links mentioned in the show:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/covid-19-saliva-tests-what-is-the-benefit
Links mentioned in the show:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/covid-19-saliva-tests-what-is-the-benefit
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