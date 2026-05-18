Yuzhmash In Flames, Borovaya Under Assault: How Russia Is Crushing Ukraine On Two Fronts

For the third consecutive day, the parties of the Ukrainian conflict have engaged in intense mutual strikes on each other’s rear areas. On the night of May 18, Russia concentrated its strikes on the city of Dnipro. Throughout the night, drones and missiles hit various targets within the city, primarily focusing on the Yuzhmash plant. This is where Ukrainian drones and other weapons are assembled. It is also believed that the “Flamingo” cruise missiles are manufactured there.

A day earlier, on May 17, Ukraine launched more than 500 drones, as well as several ‘Flamingo’ cruise missiles, at targets in Russia. The main objectives were Moscow and surrounding areas. Explosions were reported at an oil refinery. Many of the drones that broke through the air defense systems struck residential areas. More than 12 civilians were injured. Meanwhile, the situation for Ukraine on the front lines is deteriorating day by day.

Heavy fighting is underway in the Sumy sector. In the Shostka district, units from the Russian “North” task force destroyed several Ukrainian army combat groups. Four soldiers from the 101st Ukrainian Territorial Defense Brigade were captured while advancing toward Ulanovo. There are reports of localized tactical successes by Russian assault units in Zapselye, Kondratovka, and the surrounding areas in the Sumy district.

In the Kharkiv region, the situation for the Ukrainian army got worse. The local authorities’ decision to evacuate 11 settlements, some of which are not in the frontline zone, is evidence of this. For example, Shevchenkove, a key logistics hub located 30 km from the current front line in Kupyansk, is one such settlement.

South of Kupyansk, Russian units have achieved tactical successes. On May 17, advance assault units captured the eastern outskirts of Borovaya. Fierce fighting is currently underway for control of the village.

The Ukrainian army has significantly increased its activity along the Liman sector of the front. In a successful attack on May 17, they regained control of the village of Stavki, which is located north of Liman. Controlling the village helps contain the Russian advance from the north. However, Ukrainian units risk being surrounded if they fail to hold the narrow supply corridor to the south. Clearly, the Ukrainian command is taking an extremely high risk in this situation.

Fighting for the city of Konstantinovka remains intense. At the same time, Russian troops have achieved some tactical successes. Advancing from Ilinovka, southwest of the city, they captured an industrial area in one of the central districts.

It should be noted that the parties to the conflict are now seriously focusing on striking each other’s rear areas. Whoever has the greater stockpile of drones and missiles will win this battle.

https://southfront.press/how-russia-is-crushing-ukraine-on-two-fronts/