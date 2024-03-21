Create New Account
Revelation Redpill EP50: Dispensationalism, the Rapture & Christian Zionism ft. Jeremy Slayden
Resistance Chicks
Dispensationalism, the Rapture, and Christian Zionism with Special Guest Jeremy Slayden We are excited to be joined tonight by special guest Jeremy Slayden of JSlayUSA! Former professional baseball player, turned truthteller has recently taken on Dispensationalism, the Rapture, and Christian Zionism, exposing the toxic lies of modern end times theory. We will discuss where these lies came in and how to overcome them with truth today! You don't want to miss this show! Read more and find all of Jeremy's links here:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-50/


kingdomend timeslast daysrevelationmatthew 24the book of revelationisaiah 53preterismisaiah 9jeremy slaydenjesus in the old testamentjslayrevelation red pillpost millennialprophesies of jesuspsalm 35jslayusa

