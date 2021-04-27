© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates Fights to Keep Vaccine Ingredients Secret
Follow
26
Share
Report
3274 views • April 27, 2021
Bill Gates Fights to Keep Vaccine Ingredients Secret
Mike Adams of http://naturalnews.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the dangers from wearing masks and the ingredients found in vaccines. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608748cccd7ef60d6be860c9
Mike Adams of http://naturalnews.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the dangers from wearing masks and the ingredients found in vaccines. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608748cccd7ef60d6be860c9
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.