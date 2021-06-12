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Episode 153 - The Truth About How to Change the World
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10 views • June 12, 2021
I have arrived at the conclusion that we, as a society, spend too much time and energy focusing on the willfully negligent clowns in Washington, D.C.
If we are going to change the world, we need to wean ourselves off of our Washington-centric focus and spend our time and energy thinking locally and acting locally.
Changing the world starts in our own communities.
If we are going to change the world, we need to wean ourselves off of our Washington-centric focus and spend our time and energy thinking locally and acting locally.
Changing the world starts in our own communities.
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