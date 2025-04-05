Episode #58 - Behind The Beats: Shocking Truth The Music Industry Hides From You w/ Jehan Sattaur

In this episode we welcome back Jehan Sattaur to help us go a little deeper into the secrets of the music industry and boy did he certainly do that with some of the information that he shared in this episode.





There are many things that people don’t know about the music industry like how they are able to successfully indoctrinate us, brainwash us and program us into thinking the way that they want us to think.





From this conversation it is very clear that music is a very important tool of our overlords, to get us to do what they want us to do which is why they do a lot of repetition, use a lot of psychology and deceptive tactics to get us to move in lockstep with their nefarious plans.





Jehan also debunks a few myths and calls names so I am sure that you will find this conversation quite interesting!





Connect with Jehan via any of the links below:





Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/boundless-authenticity--6200007

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jehansattaur

Email - [email protected]





Connect with me via any of the links below:





Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790





Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/





Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246





Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)





Email - [email protected]





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases





If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!