They're Gaslighting You
Son of the Republic
[Bidan]’s Business Model Requires An Invasion At The Southern Border

* Only an illegitimate regime that stole the election would do this to America.

* No duly-elected team that loved the country would do this.

* The system has to be taken down.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3533: Scam On The Southern Border & In Ukraine (12 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4p2xsr-episode-3533-scam-on-the-southern-border-and-in-ukraine.html

freedomlibertytreasoncorruptionevilelection riggingmoney launderingjoe bidensouthern borderelection interferenceukrainetyrannytakedownsteve bannonelection meddlinggaslightingconstitutional republicelection fraudkhazarialawfareborder invasionelection theftstolen electionpuppet regimeillegitimate regime

