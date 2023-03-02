Create New Account
POWERFUL EXCHANGE between Sen. Josh Hawley & AG Merrick Garland
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago
FULL EXCHANGE between Senator Josh Hawley @HawleyMO and Attorney General Merrick Garland:

"You used an unbelievable show of force with guns, that I'd just note liberals usually decry...You're happy to deploy them against Catholics and innocent children!"

https://twitter.com/i/status/1630981569165787158 



fbidojcover upsenate hearingbiden regimeag merrick garlandsen josh hawley

