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Should Vaccinated People Be Isolated? | Weaponizing the Common Flu | Creating A Pandemic | Zombie Apocalypse
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565 views • April 16, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
Geert Vanden Bossche, Vaccine Expert for (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC, UNICEF). Highlighting the principle of using a prophylactic vaccine in the midst of a pandemic. It is likely to create more viral variants in the process.
Note:
Virus = the common flu
Pandemic = WHO definition infectious the common flu
References: Virus Shedding,
Diseminación viral, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7691645/
Prion Disease Basics, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vn57CRLoxe4
Geert Vanden Bossche, Vaccine Expert for (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC, UNICEF). Highlighting the principle of using a prophylactic vaccine in the midst of a pandemic. It is likely to create more viral variants in the process.
Note:
Virus = the common flu
Pandemic = WHO definition infectious the common flu
References: Virus Shedding,
Diseminación viral, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7691645/
Prion Disease Basics, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vn57CRLoxe4
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