Germany's Düsseldorf goes viral. Every note a vaccine death

TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issues opinion, ends abortion in Missouri https://bit.ly/3bp5Xoz





Collateral damage study: Lockdowns claimed 170,000 lives in the U.S. alone https://bit.ly/3NpDpsm





⁣The planned oil shortage called out at hearing https://bit.ly/39OMOMf





The NWO (New World Order) prepares their final attack https://bit.ly/3OlR8lu





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