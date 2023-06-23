Create New Account
"FREE" COVID-19 MONEY IN 2020 IS DEATH TO THE POOR IN 2023
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

THE GLOBO SCUM DO NOT DO "FAVOURS"
Ottawa’s clawback of COVID-era benefits is punishing small mistakes and hurting the poor - https://tinyurl.com/3sm2878b
From Nov 2020 - Canada's Predictive Programming Warning - https://tinyurl.com/mse4vnnc
The Canada Revenue Agency unprecedented interest rate hike - https://tinyurl.com/27hxk6ta
Canadian Government Website Stats re: "Free" money to snare system outsiders
https://tinyurl.com/5n7bxucw

Mirrored - Remarque88

