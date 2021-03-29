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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0032 - Talaya Waliser - 2nd report on the crime
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40 views • March 29, 2021
Talaya was awakened by her 5-year-old daughter in the early morning, before telling her to go back to sleep. She then began to nurse her 6-month-old son, before noticing Padilla standing in her doorway with his pants down to his ankles. Padilla choked and sexually assaulted her and her daughter, who attempted to get Padilla to stop by kicking and scratching him. This distracted Padilla long enough for Talaya to call 911. Padilla resumed his attack, before abruptly stopping and calmly walked out of her apartment. Padilla was arrested 3 hours later at another apartment complex, naked, with his clothes nearby.
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