They're Lying About The Economy

Economy In Shambles

* While Americans are struggling to pay their bills, the [Bidan] regime continues to lie.

* They spout nonsense about inflation being at 9% when Joe took office.

* The Fed talks about possible future rate cuts and lower inflation, giving us false hope.

* None of these markers can move significantly enough to impact our daily lives.

* This economy has created hard times and destroyed lives.

* People are going further into debt; and inflation is here to stay.

* Build financial intelligence — and prepare for a worst-case scenario.





Financial Intelligence: 10 Foundations

1. Assets vs. liabilities.

2. Build a balance sheet.

3. Be selective about debt.

4. Good debt vs. bad debt.

5. Be mindful about saving.

6. Invest in your financial education.

7. Find your Freedom Number.

8. Build streams of income.

9. Take advice from successful people.

10. Act in alignment with your goals.





The full segment is linked below.





Morris Invest (17 October 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5nz2pk-they-are-lying-to-you-about-the-economy-morris-invest.html

https://youtu.be/-BbRith5ozk