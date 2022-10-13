US Government's Patent Application for Luciferase Fusion Proteins Should Sound Alarm Bells

NTD spoke with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp about a patent filed by the U.S. government for fusion proteins containing luciferase, which could be used to track people’s vaccination status. Philipp said it should sound alarm bells for everybody.
• U.S. Patent Application for Fusion Proteins Containing Luciferase and a Polypeptide of Interest (Application #20200002707) - https://patents.justia.com/patent/20200002707
https://www.ntd.com/joshua-philipp-us-governments-patent-application-for-luciferase-fusion-proteins-should-sound-alarm-bells_843235.html
