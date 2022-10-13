US Government's Patent Application for Luciferase Fusion Proteins Should Sound Alarm Bells

NTD spoke with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp about a patent filed by the U.S. government for fusion proteins containing luciferase, which could be used to track people’s vaccination status. Philipp said it should sound alarm bells for everybody.

