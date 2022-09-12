All Strategic Positions occupied in the Zaporozhye region are under the Strict Control of the Chechen Akhmat Special Forces. - 091222

All strategic positions occupied in the Zaporozhye region are under the strict control of the Akhmat special forces. This is reported by the commander of the OMON "Akhmat-Grozny" of the RF FSVNG for the Chechen Republic Anzor Bisaev.

Our fighters control absolutely all the occupied points, carry out high-quality interaction with their colleagues from other military formations and smash the Ukrofascist Bandera and foreign mercenaries.

We have no doubts about the fighting qualities of our guys. They have already shown themselves excellently during the liberation of Mariupol, Lisichansk and other large cities and towns. At this stage, the fighters of the Akhmat special forces are only waiting for an order to advance into battle.