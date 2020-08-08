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Bible song Don't Be Afraid of the Enemy, Nehemiah 4:14
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29 views • August 08, 2020
Bible song "Don't Be Afraid of the Enemy" is a song with words from the Bible. In the Bible story told in the book of Nehemiah, he encouraged the builders on the wall of Jerusalem to take heart and protect themselves, their loved ones, and their homes. Free sheet music for this song at https://www.singthebiblestory.com/dont-be-afraid-of-the-enemy.html
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