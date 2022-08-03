Recession Returns to Hong Kong After Zero-COVID Adherence

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https://gnews.org/post/p13iifdd9
2022/08/02 Hong Kong, one of the world’s financial hubs, is falling back into a second recession, illustrating the costs of loyalty to the zero COVID policy. According to figures released on August 1, Hong Kong’s gross domestic product shrank by 1.4% in the second quarter of 2022