Super ID Check for Unemployed in Pennsylvania!, 3662

Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.



Remember Pennsylvania, the state where an entire semi-truck load of blank Presidential ballots were rushed to that state after the polls closed and voter ID was more or less a joke?



Of course, no one has been able to prove that this changed the outcome of the election, but we’re pretty sure that election irregularities were the regular order of business in the big and corrupt city of brotherly love – Philadelphia?



Now when unemployment payments are draining coffers everywhere as living on the government dole suddenly becomes a regular lifestyle, the Keystone State has suddenly seen the light.



Pennsylvania now requires one of most rigorous identity checks in the nation to continue to receive unemployment checks.



Pennsylvania, as well as 27 other states has hired ID.me, a McLean, Virginia firm, to authenticate check recipients.



Is your state one of them? Well here’s the growing list:

Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.



Hmm, it seems that Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin are not included, though Arizona Georgia and Virginia are.



First, the recipient must allow the ID.me access to their credit profile. Then they must consent to allow the collection of their Social Security number and biometric data. That includes facial biometrics and voiceprints.



Next, they must upload an image of their driver’s license or passport, and a current selfie taken with their smartphone. In some cases, a video selfie is required.



According to a report in the Epoch Times, ID.me explains that:

“We use these images to create a facial geometry or faceprint which we use for purposes of identity verification and to prevent the fraudulent creation of multiple accounts in a fraudulent manner.”



In some cases – perhaps where fraud is suspected – the recipient may be required to call ID.me to create a voiceprint.



The recipient must agree to allow the company to store their biometric data for up to 7 and one-half years after they stop using the service.



Recipients must also agree to allow their information to go to various law enforcement agencies.



Hmmm, that may just throw more than a few people back into the workforce.



Civil rights folks think this is a bit too stringent.



Jeff Schott, a labor attorney from Harrisburg, PA told the Epoch Times:



“To me, it’s wrong because you are entitled to those benefits and you have to agree to their terms, which exceed what is needed for the purpose for ID verification.”



The point being is that if this is what it takes to get an unemployment check in Pennsylvania, will they suddenly see the light when it comes to Voter ID?



I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.