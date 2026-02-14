CTP (20260214 S3E139) Valentines Day 2026 BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3E139) Roses Are Red, We’re Rambling Less
Valentine's Week 2026 episode # 4
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We mark Valentine’s Day with a brief check-in and steer you to the most replay-worthy Valentine’s Week episodes from 2023 to 2025. We share where to stream the full back catalog across audio and video, plus a few behind-the-scenes moments.
• why we point you to the archives today
• where to find the full audio catalog since 2022
• which video channels host recent shows
• quick nod to past themes on relationships and resilience
• light behind-the-scenes notes on the green screen
• gratitude to listeners and request to share and subscribe
https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout
CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE