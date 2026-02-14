CTP (20260214 S3E139) Valentines Day 2026 BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3E139) Roses Are Red, We’re Rambling Less

Valentine's Week 2026 episode # 4

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We mark Valentine’s Day with a brief check-in and steer you to the most replay-worthy Valentine’s Week episodes from 2023 to 2025. We share where to stream the full back catalog across audio and video, plus a few behind-the-scenes moments.

• why we point you to the archives today

• where to find the full audio catalog since 2022

• which video channels host recent shows

• quick nod to past themes on relationships and resilience

• light behind-the-scenes notes on the green screen

• gratitude to listeners and request to share and subscribe

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear