© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The nightmares of having a vaccine injured child and school starting back which require wearing masks, testing and contact tracing..
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • February 01, 2021
I am discussing the many problems when school started requiring wearing masks with a severely vaccine injured child. Zachary has not been able to go back to school since early March 2020 because I don't want this virus testing, contact tracing, forced masks or forced vaccines.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.