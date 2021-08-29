Biden’s Treasonous Handover of Weaponry, Technology and Airfields to the Taliban Terrorists

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>75,000 war vehicles including Humvees, mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles, and armored personnel carriers.
>208 airplanes and helicopters — yes, the Taliban captured an air force including 20 A->29 Super Tucano attack aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters.
>600,000 rifles, machine guns, shotguns, and howitzers were transferred to Afghan security forces.