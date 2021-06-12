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KJ Ozborne - What Happened? [12.06.2021]
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13 views • June 12, 2021
Gregor1969
F*** the tranny movement and the gay agenda they can all go to hell
EastCoastKid
You know the devil worshippers are going to try pulling off a fake alien invasion (signs & wonders, people).
jpjones11
That is next... along with climate change. They are changing the weather in the West to push climate change just like they can make it rain in Dubai... It is amazing that none of our hero Americans are doing anything about the globalist elite (Rockefeller, Kissinger, Klause, Soros, Rothschilds + 13 families) WHERE ARE THEY?
EastCoastKid
The prophet Daniel described the last earthly kingdom as iron and clay - TRANSHUMANISM!
--
kj ozborne - an hour ago 12-06-2021
12991 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ptgeqncw8owz/
kj's what happened (6/11/21)
amazon/firestick/roku: thescariestmovieever.tv https://watch.thescariestmovieever.tv/webtv-v3/
emergency food supplies here (*specials): https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=rs.rd-scariest.movie.ever
help support my work: https://www.patreon.com/kjozborne
paypal@[email protected]
updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord):https://discord.gg/fpfkv2fhgy
my website: https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1fvm1vv3mpup/
rumble: https://rumble.com/user/kjozborne
minds: https://www.minds.com/kjozborne/
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thescariestmovieever/
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thescariestmovieever/
twitter: https://twitter.com/scariestmovie
pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/scariestmovie/_saved/
brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kjozborne
odysee: https://odysee.com/@thescariestmovieever:3
all shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.tv (as a solid back up). thank you!
free brave browser (your anti-google solution) https://brave.com/sca957
F*** the tranny movement and the gay agenda they can all go to hell
EastCoastKid
You know the devil worshippers are going to try pulling off a fake alien invasion (signs & wonders, people).
jpjones11
That is next... along with climate change. They are changing the weather in the West to push climate change just like they can make it rain in Dubai... It is amazing that none of our hero Americans are doing anything about the globalist elite (Rockefeller, Kissinger, Klause, Soros, Rothschilds + 13 families) WHERE ARE THEY?
EastCoastKid
The prophet Daniel described the last earthly kingdom as iron and clay - TRANSHUMANISM!
--
kj ozborne - an hour ago 12-06-2021
12991 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ptgeqncw8owz/
kj's what happened (6/11/21)
amazon/firestick/roku: thescariestmovieever.tv https://watch.thescariestmovieever.tv/webtv-v3/
emergency food supplies here (*specials): https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=rs.rd-scariest.movie.ever
help support my work: https://www.patreon.com/kjozborne
paypal@[email protected]
updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord):https://discord.gg/fpfkv2fhgy
my website: https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1fvm1vv3mpup/
rumble: https://rumble.com/user/kjozborne
minds: https://www.minds.com/kjozborne/
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thescariestmovieever/
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thescariestmovieever/
twitter: https://twitter.com/scariestmovie
pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/scariestmovie/_saved/
brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kjozborne
odysee: https://odysee.com/@thescariestmovieever:3
all shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.tv (as a solid back up). thank you!
free brave browser (your anti-google solution) https://brave.com/sca957
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