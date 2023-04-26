TOM RENZ THEY ARE POISONING OUR FOOD 4-24-23

Dr. Jane Ruby





In tonight's show Dr. Jane brings in medical freedom fighter and attorney, Tom Renz who is working with a number of state legislators to stop the addition of toxic bioweapon genetic modifying materials to the American food supply without the informed consent of the citizenry, especially the synthetic fake meat programs of Bill Gates.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2k9h8a-tom-renz-they-are-poisoning-our-food.html