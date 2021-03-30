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FBI Empowers Child Traffickers, Waives Background Checks for Housing Minors
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100 views • March 30, 2021
Alex Jones exposes the left's bid to empower child trafficking as the FBI waives background checks for those housing unaccompanied minors. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6062621f4a44f869a7e16309
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