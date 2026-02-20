622: Living in a Post-Disclosure World

We know very little about the actual history of humanity, and what most people believe has happened and is possible comes from Hollywood movies and science fiction books. History is whatever the textbooks and teachers say it is.





What would happen to society if the veil were lifted all at once? Could humanity deal with this massive paradigm shift, or would the revelations be too much for the average person to internalize and digest? We run a thought experiment to analyze how things would change in the aftermath of a global announcement of the non-human influence on this planet.





Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms





The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm





Website: www.Macroaggressions.io





Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/





C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/

Promo Code: MACRO





Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/

Promo Code: MACRO





Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/





LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com





EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com

Promo Code: MACRO





Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro





Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/





Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO

Promo Code: MACRO





The Dollar Vigilante:

https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471





Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com





Ground Luxe: www.GroundLuxe.com

Promo Code: MACRO





Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO





Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com





Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com







