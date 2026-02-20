BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
#622: Living in a Post-Disclosure World
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
32 views • 20 hours ago

We know very little about the actual history of humanity, and what most people believe has happened and is possible comes from Hollywood movies and science fiction books. History is whatever the textbooks and teachers say it is.


What would happen to society if the veil were lifted all at once? Could humanity deal with this massive paradigm shift, or would the revelations be too much for the average person to internalize and digest? We run a thought experiment to analyze how things would change in the aftermath of a global announcement of the non-human influence on this planet.


Keywords
aliensufodeep statedisclosureufosuapcharlie robinsonuaps
