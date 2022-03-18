Debating Islam with IQ Rassooli

This episode of The Jim Stroud Show was challenging to produce due to several technical issues during recording. So much so, I could not produce it as part of my video series. Nevertheless, the information provided by my guest was so jaw-dropping amazing that I had to publish it.



My guest today is IQ Rassooli, is no stranger to controversy. I have spoken to him on several occasions, and I have yet to see his face. Why? His biography will give you some insight. And this is a quote...



"IQ al Rassooli is a pen name to protect myself from being murdered for revealing the truth about Islam (the Cult of Muhammad). I was born in Baghdad Iraq, My mother tongue is Arabic. My parents sent me to Europe to study where I was able to access libraries and get informed. I was intrigued to find out if the Biblical names and verses in Muhammad’s Quran, corresponded with those in the Bible. I was utterly shocked to find out, not only did they not correspond but they are totally wrong, misleading, and uninformative. This launched me on a 30 years of research during which I had to study and absorb not only Muhammad’s Quran but also the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament. By the time I finished, I had absolutely no doubt – based entirely on the Islamic sources – that Muhammad was a charlatan and a pathological liar and most important of all, that his god Allah is most definitely NOT the same as the God of Abraham, Moses and Jesus, thus instantly discrediting Muhammad as an alleged prophet as well as the impossibility of a divinely revealed Quran."



Do you now have an idea why he keeps his identity secret? Some people, quite literally, want him dead. In our time together, IQ and I discussed a LOT of things, among them were these....



# China and Islam are the biggest threats to America



# The deadly difference between Sharia-compliant and non-Sharia compliant Muslims



# The history of conflict within the Islamic tradition



# Why muslims have more success converting prisoners in jail than Christians



# What are abbrogated verses?



Is it true that to be a friend to Jews and Christians is to be an enemy of Islam?

# Did you know that the hijab is not in the Quran?



# And maybe most shocking of all, did you know that Putin was a Christian?



Our chat went on for an hour and could have continued for twice as long. This is one episode you do NOT want to miss. Buckle up! Its going to be a bumpy ride.