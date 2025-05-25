Final Day of the Prisoner Exchange📝

The prisoner exchange between Russia and the so-called Ukraine has been completed

Today, 303 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Ukrainian side. In exchange, the Russian side handed over 303 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

🖍All the released Russian servicemen were delivered to the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance. After that, they will be sent to medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense for treatment and rehabilitation.

🚩The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war have been fully implemented. Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Alexander Fomin expressed the hope that this event "will create a favorable atmosphere for discussing the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis".

📌The exchange was carried out within the framework of the agreements reached in Istanbul on May 16. In total, from May 23 to 25, the parties carried out an exchange on the formula of 1000 for 1000 people.

Adding: 34 civilians abducted from Russia’s Kursk region that were supposed to be returned, remain in Ukrainian captivity — Human Rights Commissioner Moskalkova

While efforts to return them continue, Russia recovered 880 soldiers, 20 Kursk residents, and 100 Ukrainian political prisoners in recent exchanges

Adding:

Ukraine Excludes Azov Fighters from Prisoner Swap — Azov Commander Outraged

"This feels like mockery," said Denis Prokopenko, the commander of the notorious Azov (Nazi) regiment, reacting to the latest prisoner exchange in which over 1,000 Ukrainian captives were returned — none of them from Azov.