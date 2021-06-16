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SENATE TESTIMONY: Child Suicide & Lethal Lockdown Consequences
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11 views • June 16, 2021
Posted 18March2021 Brad Polumbo:
"It’s not often that I break down in tears while reporting on a story. But that’s exactly what happened on Monday when I covered a series of interviews with doctors across the globe warning that COVID-19 lockdown orders are leading to an 'international epidemic' of child suicide."
I joined Senator Rand Paul and the Senate Small Business Committee to discuss the lethal unintended consequences of pandemic lockdowns, from mental health crises to drug overdoses to domestic violence.
Covid Lockdown, Public Health Departments, overreach, Closing Business, Mental Health, Drug Addiction,
"It’s not often that I break down in tears while reporting on a story. But that’s exactly what happened on Monday when I covered a series of interviews with doctors across the globe warning that COVID-19 lockdown orders are leading to an 'international epidemic' of child suicide."
I joined Senator Rand Paul and the Senate Small Business Committee to discuss the lethal unintended consequences of pandemic lockdowns, from mental health crises to drug overdoses to domestic violence.
Covid Lockdown, Public Health Departments, overreach, Closing Business, Mental Health, Drug Addiction,
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