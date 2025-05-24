Ex-prez Medvedev rips Macron, whose insistence his napkin is cocaine-free - so why keep wiping your nose

'Sad assholes' Merz Starmer & Macron 'squeal' as Putin hits back at Kiev regime firing 500 drones in days on civilian targets across Russia

Is the 'blood-sucking nit' Zelensky?

Ex-prez Medvedev rips Macron, whose insistence his napkin is cocaine-free we believe

But why does he keep wiping his nose?

Cynthia... sorry not translated, if I find, I'll post later.