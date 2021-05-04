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This is the man who just got Newsmax to fold Dominion vice president Dr. Eric Coomer explains how to Change/Alter votes with software
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60 views • May 04, 2021
We had a video of doctor, explaining how to change votes with the software Well let's listen to the horse's mouth how he explains exactly how the election was stolen They all write the data to a network drop location and you can have multiple options for multiple teams to handle the object Adjudication If I understand participate in a lot of local elections over many years ago what he was referring to is what's called challenged ballots so he said it did voter did not complete the ballot didn't fill in properly who he or she was voting for the Dominion software permitted a human operator to decide the intent of the voter!

ARIZONA ELECTION AUDIT COULD EXPOSE MASSIVE POLITICAL CORRUPTION IN USA
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the activities surrounding the election audit taking place in Arizona. Will the results change the outcome of the 2020 election? https://www.trunews.com/stream/arizona-election-audit-could-expose-massive-political-corruption-in-usa

President Trump has weighed in on the 2020 Election, labeling it ‘The Big Lie’, as a former official in his administration says there is a freight train of state audits on the way. Mike Lindell says that President Trump will be back in office by August.

Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/03/21)
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big pharmayoutubetreasonfacebookamazongoogle2020 electionww3new world orderseditionthe great resetfake presidentelection integritychinajoescientific proof
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