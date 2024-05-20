Rafah Gaza Evacuation Current Situation 5-13 Most Displaced Families In Tents Evacuated
عائلة محمد ورنا
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBXUkunnDu4
رفح أصبحت مدينة خالية من الناس والنازحين
Rafah has become a city empty of people and displaced people
